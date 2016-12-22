Indian Politico Pledges Jobs in Return for Pledge Against Drug Abuse

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian political parties promise various kinds of sops to attract voters during the poll season. But what marks out Capt. Amrinder Singh that he is promising free bees to fight the rampant drug addiction problem in his state Punjab.

"I promise I will remain free from drugs and make my family drug-free too," is the pledge in the local Punjabi youth has to sign before given a ‘Berozgari Bhatta Card' (Unemployment allowance card) with a promise to give a job or an unemployment allowance of INR 2,500 (US$ 38 approx) a month for three years till a job is given.

The Congress Party is expected to spend a whopping INR 100 billion to fulfill its poll promise in case it wins the state elections as it expects four million youth to sign up. The party claims that 300,000 households in Punjab have no earning family member.

Singh is a former chief minister and heads the regional unit of the Opposition Congress Party. It is vying to defeat the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) alliance now in power for a decade. The third party in the poll fray is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP, literally translated as Common Man's Party), whose chief leader Arvind Kejriwal (also the chief minister of Delhi) has promised 2.5 million jobs in Punjab, if voted to power.

Punjab is going to have elections for its legislative assembly early next year along with several other states. A state bordering Pakistan, it pioneered the Green Revolution to make Indian self sufficient in food grains but also suffered a massive insurgency in the 1980s. The state returned to normalcy in the mid-1990s on account of rapid industrialization and agriculture, but has stagnated in recent years. Jobs have depleted in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors due to increasing mechanization and automation. And the educated youth are aspiring for more white-collared jobs as well.

India's decade of jobless growth has led to a rampant rise in drug addiction in Punjab. The ruling SAD-BJP combine blames Pakistan for the drug trafficking but the Opposition says lack of employment is the main factor behind rising extremism and drug abuse.

"The unemployment rate among women in Punjab (19 per cent) was more than double compared to the rest of India (7.7 per cent). Almost 72 per cent of the job seekers in Punjab are educated," a junior Congress functionary told the media.

There are no latest numbers on unemployment, but according to the Census 2011, out of the total workforce (9.89 million) of Punjab, over 62 per cent are rural workers. The share of agricultural workers in the total number of workers in Punjab has declined by 26 percentage points between 1971 and 2011.

"This sharp decline is, however, not due to their absorption entirely in non-farm sectors. As a matter of fact, agriculture has been pushing workforce out of it and non-agriculture sectors have not been developed enough to absorb them," said Ranjit Singh Ghuman, Professor at Chandigarh-based Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID).