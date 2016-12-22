Register
    An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara.

    Russian Envoy’s Assassin Had Contacts With Police Officers Fired After Coup

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    72547114

    An investigation into the assasination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov has found that his murderer had contacts with police officers, who had been fired after an attempted military coup in Turkey in July.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on October 10, 2016 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) as they attend a press conference in Istanbul
    © AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE
    Russian Ambassador's Assassin Tried to Kill Russian-Turkish Partnership
    Karlov was shot and killed at the opening of an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas on Monday. Three more people were injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist attack.

    The investigation has found that the Russian envoy's assassin contacted several people, who used a program of exchanging encrypted messages ByLock, which had been used by members of the group supporting opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, FETO, Anadolu news agency reported.

    According to the agency's police source, the General Prosecutor's Office in Ankara examined data from the mobile phone of the Russian ambassador's murderer jointly with Russian experts from the Moscow Police Department.

    An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara.
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Watch the Watchman! Russian Ambassador’s Murderer Used to Help Protect Erdogan
    Five police officers, as well as a police commissioner and his deputy, who were using the program and were fired after an attempted coup on July 15, were among Mevlut Mert Altintas' contacts. His links to them are currently being investigated.

    On July 15, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey. Ankara accused Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who has been living in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers of playing a key role in the coup. Since July, Turkey has arrested hundreds of military and police personnel, activists and journalists on suspicion of links with Gulen.

    Earlier in December, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) decided to recognize FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organization) that Ankara blames for the July coup attempt, to be a terrorist organization.

      vigilante
      If they are the responsible, are the Gulenists stupid enough to leave a mobile phone in the pocket of the killer with plenty of information that could identify them? It sounds like that mobile phone was planted by the Turkish police to incriminate Gulen.
      The Turkish government is looking for any pretext to increase pressure on the USA to extradite Gulen.
      It is hoped that the Russian investigators will be allowed to find the real killers. These are probably Turkish Islamists who happen to be Erdogan supporters. The Turkish investigation will certainly be tampered to exclude the Islamists and concentrate on the Gulenists, but would the Russians be fooled?
      alex_glazunov
      The assassination was orchestrated by Erdogan and his jihadi associates. As in any crime, you must look for what motivated the criminals to commit acts of violence. There is nothing to be gained for Gulent in this but a lot for Erdogan and his Saudi masters. And of course, the Saudi's would not lift a finger without British (and MI6) approval.
      vigilante, that is what i think too.
      In all case I highly think the russians investigators should do their own
      investigations alone, instead of a join-investigation along
      with their turkish counterpart.
      Because allowing a join-investigation will certainly lead the investigation
      exactly in favor of where Erdogan want to put it, I hope the russians
      will not fall into Erdo trap.
      alex_glazunov, exactly. We can notice that Turkey was very eager to
      accuse Gullen, even at the early stages of the investigations.
      For me this clear, Erdogan want Gullen extradicted at all cost, and
      the assassination motive was very well to manage Russia to be on the same line as turkey and pressure US to hand over Gullen.
      Putin should use caution with Turkey, they are not to be trusted.
