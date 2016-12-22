Russian Envoy’s Assassin Had Contacts With Police Officers Fired After Coup

The investigation has found that the Russian envoy's assassin contacted several people, who used a program of exchanging encrypted messages ByLock, which had been used by members of the group supporting opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, FETO, Anadolu news agency reported.
According to the agency's police source, the General Prosecutor's Office in Ankara examined data from the mobile phone of the Russian ambassador's murderer jointly with Russian experts from the Moscow Police Department.
On July 15, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey. Ankara accused Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who has been living in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers of playing a key role in the coup. Since July, Turkey has arrested hundreds of military and police personnel, activists and journalists on suspicion of links with Gulen.
Earlier in December, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) decided to recognize FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organization) that Ankara blames for the July coup attempt, to be a terrorist organization.
If they are the responsible, are the Gulenists stupid enough to leave a mobile phone in the pocket of the killer with plenty of information that could identify them? It sounds like that mobile phone was planted by the Turkish police to incriminate Gulen.

The assassination was orchestrated by Erdogan and his jihadi associates. As in any crime, you must look for what motivated the criminals to commit acts of violence. There is nothing to be gained for Gulent in this but a lot for Erdogan and his Saudi masters. And of course, the Saudi's would not lift a finger without British (and MI6) approval.

that is what i think too.

exactly. We can notice that Turkey was very eager to
vigilante
The Turkish government is looking for any pretext to increase pressure on the USA to extradite Gulen.
It is hoped that the Russian investigators will be allowed to find the real killers. These are probably Turkish Islamists who happen to be Erdogan supporters. The Turkish investigation will certainly be tampered to exclude the Islamists and concentrate on the Gulenists, but would the Russians be fooled?
alex_glazunov
In all case I highly think the russians investigators should do their own
In all case I highly think the russians investigators should do their own
investigations alone, instead of a join-investigation along
with their turkish counterpart.
Because allowing a join-investigation will certainly lead the investigation
exactly in favor of where Erdogan want to put it, I hope the russians
will not fall into Erdo trap.
accuse Gullen, even at the early stages of the investigations.
accuse Gullen, even at the early stages of the investigations.
For me this clear, Erdogan want Gullen extradicted at all cost, and
the assassination motive was very well to manage Russia to be on the same line as turkey and pressure US to hand over Gullen.
Putin should use caution with Turkey, they are not to be trusted.