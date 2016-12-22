S Korea Conducts Drills to Practice Repelling Potential Attacks by Pyongyang

© AFP 2016/ PAUL BARKER / POOL South Korea Sends Stranded North Korean Fishermen Home – Unification Ministry

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The drills were conducted at a shooting range in Yangpyeong, near the country's capital of Seoul, and involved about 40 units of the K-1 tanks, the K-21 armored fighting vehicles and other military equipment, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean servicemen practiced generating smoke screens, eliminated land mines and other barriers, and constructed an armored vehicle-launched bridge, according to the news agency.

Earlier this month, media reported that North Korea carried out military exercises simulating an attack on the official residence of the South Korean president in Seoul.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula intensified in September after Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested a nuclear warhead, having previously detonated a hydrogen bomb in January.