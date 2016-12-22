S.Korea to Increase Security Measures Amid Growing Terror Threat

SEOUL (Sputnik) — Seoul decided to tighten anti-terror measures and control, mainly in public areas, ahead of the winter holidays, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The government will hold meetings devoted to fighting terrorism in major cities of the country. It will also try to inform overseas South Korean citizens of the need to better protect themselves.

The government has also expressed concerns regarding Daesh propaganda in social media.

Strengthening anti-terror control comes after terror attacks at the Berlin Christmas market on Monday when a truck rammed into the crowd and in Ankara on the same day where Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was killed. Both incidents were considered terrorist acts.