China Warns of Potential Difficulties in Ties With US Amid Trump Election

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Trump made several remarks that have caused dissatisfaction in Beijing, including stating that China is not a market economy and promising to force it to "play by the rules." The next US president also said that Beijing manipulates its national currency.

"Of course, in China and US relations, some new complexity and uncertainty may arise in the future," Wang Yi told People's Daily newspaper.

The head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that only with mutual respect and attention to the fundamental interests of each other long-term stable cooperation between the parties and the implementation of a mutually beneficial mechanism are possible.

Wang added that in 2016 China's relations with the leading countries have become more stable and China's "circle of friends" is constantly expanding. He stressed that the leaders of Russia and China held five meetings during the year and bilateral practical cooperation has progressed to a higher level.

The Chinese concerns about Trump aggravated after on December 2 he became the first US president or president-elect to speak with a Taiwanese leader in an official capacity since 1979. On December 11, Trump said he would not be bound by the US "one China" policy regarding relations with Taiwan.