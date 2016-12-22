China Warns of Potential Difficulties in Ties With US Amid Trump Election

"Of course, in China and US relations, some new complexity and uncertainty may arise in the future," Wang Yi told People's Daily newspaper.
The head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that only with mutual respect and attention to the fundamental interests of each other long-term stable cooperation between the parties and the implementation of a mutually beneficial mechanism are possible.
The Chinese concerns about Trump aggravated after on December 2 he became the first US president or president-elect to speak with a Taiwanese leader in an official capacity since 1979. On December 11, Trump said he would not be bound by the US "one China" policy regarding relations with Taiwan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)