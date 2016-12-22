US to Formally Return Okinawa Land to Japan After Decades of Control

The Okinawa land has been controlled by the United States since World War II, but the return of the territory was considered closely only last year amid tensions over the expansion of the US base there. The Japanese government stood by its decision to move the US military to another location, while Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga refused to fulfill Tokyo's recommendations to accept the relocation the base.
Earlier this month, US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter announced that the Pentagon would return some 9,800 acres to Tokyo by the end of the year.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Did they clean it up too? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The dogs won't leave Japan. Even if they give back Okinawa, they will go someplace else in Japan. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This event will be at a cost. The USA is doing this to prevent Japan make any deal with Russia about the Kurill Islands.
JPH
mjms1962
landauroj