US to Formally Return Okinawa Land to Japan After Decades of Control

US to Return Military-Held Land in Okinawa to Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US forces deployed in Japan announced readiness to return the land on Wednesday.

The Okinawa land has been controlled by the United States since World War II, but the return of the territory was considered closely only last year amid tensions over the expansion of the US base there. The Japanese government stood by its decision to move the US military to another location, while Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga refused to fulfill Tokyo's recommendations to accept the relocation the base.

Earlier this month, US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter announced that the Pentagon would return some 9,800 acres to Tokyo by the end of the year.