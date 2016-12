© AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE New Bird Flu Outbreak in South Korea

BEIJING (Sputnik) – According to the Shanghai Municipal Health Bureau, the infected is a 45-year-old man who had come to Shanghai from the Jiangsu province.

This is the third case of bird flu detected in China in the past week.

The first case of avian influenza virus (bird flu virus) of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013.

Earlier this month, about 560,000 birds were culled at farms in two Japanese prefectures as a result of an outbreak of the highly contagious H5 strain of the bird flu virus.