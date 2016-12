© Sputnik/ Sergey Krivosheyev Japan Prepares to Discuss Kuril Islands Economic Projects With Russia in 2017

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The budget for next year (beginning April 2017) surpasses that of the current year by $6.2 billion. Social and defense spending are at a record $277.5 billion and $43 billion, respectively.

The Japanese government plans to spend $29 million on the development of joint economic projects with Russia.

Japan has been gradually reducing the state debt for the past seven years, nevertheless the issuance of state bonds still accounts for one third of revenue.

In 2017, tax revenue will cover over $493 billion of government spending, while over $296 billion will need to be compensated for by state bonds.