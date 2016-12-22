US Considers Using Military Force to Free American Hostages in Afghanistan

© REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani Gunmen Reportedly Kill 5 People in Attack on House of Afghan Parliamentarian

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — American national Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, who disappeared in Afghanistan in 2012, were seen in the newly released Taliban propaganda video.

In the recording, Coleman asks the governments of the United States and Canada to take action to save their lives.

"We are exploring every means possible, both diplomatic and otherwise," Reed stated in a Wednesday interview with MSNBC.

Afghanistan remains in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist factions operating in the country. The United States has been carrying out a counterterrorist operation in Afghanistan since 2001.