US Considers Using Military Force to Free American Hostages in Afghanistan

In the recording, Coleman asks the governments of the United States and Canada to take action to save their lives.
"We are exploring every means possible, both diplomatic and otherwise," Reed stated in a Wednesday interview with MSNBC.
Afghanistan remains in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist factions operating in the country. The United States has been carrying out a counterterrorist operation in Afghanistan since 2001.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If both of them are secret agents, then worth trying. But often as seen in the past, you only trading a rescuer's head for a rescueee, worst if not both. They know their risks but risking their lives if not for good cause are on their own risk Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete that's a novel approach for the usg. Broadcasting the possibility also bodes well for any future action. (sarcasm) Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete us policy ....leave no witnesses to anything
peaceactivist2
michael
tonyw247