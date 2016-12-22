Register
17:22 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Vehicles drive on the 5th Ring Road in smog during morning rush hour on the fourth day after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing, China, December 19, 2016.

    Beijing Residents Struggling With Smog as City Placed on Red Alert

    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 27312

    Since the Chinese capital was put on "red alert" over the air pollution on December 16, the city has been slowly sinking into the smog.

    Vehicles drive on the 5th Ring Road in smog during morning rush hour on the fourth day after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing, China, December 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    Northern Chinese Cities' Authorities Introduce Car Restrictions Amid Heavy Smog
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — Beijing residents are looking forward to the Wednesday midnight when the alert will be lifted. According to the Chinese meteorologists, colder and windier weather will help chase the smog out of the city.

    The "red alert" announcement presupposes certain measures that include reduced traffic, as cars are considered one of the main causes of pollution. Schools and kindergartens are temporarily closed. Dust has to be sprayed off the roads at least once a day. All construction work is suspended and all activities at manufactures are put on hold.

    STORM IS COMING

    Four-level system of air pollution detection was introduced in China in 2013. According to the new rules, the local authorities issue "red alert" when thick smog endures for more than three days in a row, "orange alert" is issued when smog lasts three days, the yellow one is for two days and a blue one for 24 hours of smog.

    Passenger planes are on the tarmac at the Beijing Capital International Airport shrouded by pollution haze
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Russian Pilot Lands Plane in Beijing After Everyone Turns Around Amid Heavy Smog
    Beijing residents began to feel the nearing smog on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, a specific smell appeared in the air, close to that of a peat fire. As the smog is growing thicker, a special mist appears that, without a telling smell, would remind many of a fog. Smog, however, can be seen throughout the day, even when the weather is sunny and the sky is cloudless.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) standard for particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) is 25 micrograms per cubic meter. On Tuesday and Wednesday, this index stayed at 400-500, at the weekend it was over 200. The particles less than 2.5 microns can stay deep inside human lungs, lead to shortness of breath and many other serious health consequences.

    The Beijing Capital International Airport suffered its most difficult night on Tuesday, when more than 250 flights were canceled and more than 270 were delayed. Many aircraft headed for Beijing had to return or land at the nearby airports. According to the local media, the situation has begun to improve.

    The thick smog resulted in dangerous driving conditions. Beijing traffic authorities said that many highways and several stretches of ring roads were closed.

    Despite the restrictions on the number of the privately-owned vehicles on the roads, the traffic did not seem any less than usual. The drivers simply tried to slow down as the visibility grew worse.

    LIFE AS USUAL

    Vehicles drive on the 5th Ring Road in smog during morning rush hour on the fourth day after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing, China, December 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    About 150,000 People in China to Travel Abroad to Escape Heavy Smog in December
    Even "red alert" could not completely interrupt the everyday life of the residents. Most of the adults still had to go to work, still had errands to run. The number of two-wheel vehicles did not decrease, but many of the people using bikes and bicycles were wearing special masks to protect themselves from pollution.

    The subway and other means of public transport experienced an influx of passengers, mostly due to car-owners forced to leave their vehicles at home.

    The trade continues in the streets of Beijing despite the smog, with lots of people gathering around street food vendors in the morning to get their breakfast.

    One of the vendors in the east of Beijing said that he was not afraid of working in the street in these conditions.

    "I was born in Beijing, I am not afraid of smog. It may be harmful, but the people keep on buying [my products]," the vendor told RIA Novosti correspondent.

    People continue smoking everywhere, completely undeterred, in the streets and even in the office buildings wallpapered with "No Smoking" posters.

    Chinese media published photos of Beijing’s most popular sights, which showed that the number of tourists did drop, but not significantly.

    MEANS OF COUNTERING AIR POLLUTION

    A special mask is one of the most popular anti-pollution contraptions in Beijing. These masks can be bought in large chain stores throughout the year. The supply and demand has not leapt, but during the smog the masks are relocated from personal hygiene isle to the cash registers.

    A woman waits for a bus below a skyscraper shrouded in smog on a heavily polluted day in Beijing on December 1, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ GREG BAKER
    Making Money Out of Thin Air (Literally) - Bottled Air On Sale in Smog-Hit China
    Beijing authorities are actively waging war on air pollution. The city government is planning to introduce strict control over upcoming construction projects and to create five ventilation corridors to fight the smog.

    The authorities are also planning to tighten the regulation on the transport, sale and use of coal in certain districts in the east and west of the city. About 400 Beijing suburbs will begin using gas instead. The smog problem is especially acute when the cold weather begins and the people have to start using heating.

    The Beijing government is planning to spend $2.5 billion dollars on protecting the environment.

    Local residents are waiting for the "red alert" to be canceled, but it is unclear how fast the thick smog will envelop the Chinese capital again.

    Related:

    Worst Smog in Nearly 20 Years Mars Delhi’s Festive Season
    Beijing Smog Levels Prompt Second Red Alert This Month
    Solid Evidence: Chinese Activist Creates Smog Brick to Expose Air Pollution
    Tags:
    smog, Beijing, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok