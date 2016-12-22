Gunmen Reportedly Kill 5 People in Attack on House of Afghan Parliamentarian

© AP Photo/ Musadeq Sadeq Kidnapped Red Cross Employee in Afghanistan Identified as Spanish National - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The attack on the house, located in Kabul, resulted in the deaths of the lawmaker's two grandsons, a son of a parliament member from Kandahar and two security service members, the security sources said, as cited by the TOLO News channel.

According to the broadcaster, Mir Wali managed to escape, but the attackers took a number of his family members and friends hostage.

At least one of the gunmen reportedly detonated a suicide vest.