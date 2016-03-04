Turkish Authorities Confirm 2 Policemen Dead, 35 Injured in Blast

The governor's office of Turkey's Mardin province confirmed on Friday a car bomb attack in the southeast of the country had left two police officers dead and 35 people injured.

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near police barracks in the southeastern Turkish city of Nusaybin. After the explosion, members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), prohibited in Turkey, opened grenade fire at the building. The police returned fire.

"The separatist PKK terrorists attacked the traffic police station, having detonated a car bomb in Nusaybin at around 5.45 a.m. local time [03:45 GMT]. Two policemen were killed and 35 people injured, including police officers, their family members and two civilians. The injured were hospitalized, they are safe now," the statement reads.

Relations between Ankara and the Kurds both inside the country and in Syria have been progressively worsening. Tensions escalated in July 2015, after 33 Kurdish activists were killed in a suicide blast in the Suruc district and two Turkish policemen were later killed by the PKK, which led to Ankara's military campaign against the group. Violence escalated further in December, when Turkish authorities declared a curfew in a number of southeastern regions.

The Kurds are Turkey's largest ethnic minority and comprise some 25 percent of the country's population. The PKK has been fighting for independence of Kurdish territories from Ankara since 1984. The group is considered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization.