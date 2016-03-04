Turkish Authorities Confirm 2 Policemen Dead, 35 Injured in Blast

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near police barracks in the southeastern Turkish city of Nusaybin. After the explosion, members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), prohibited in Turkey, opened grenade fire at the building. The police returned fire.
"The separatist PKK terrorists attacked the traffic police station, having detonated a car bomb in Nusaybin at around 5.45 a.m. local time [03:45 GMT]. Two policemen were killed and 35 people injured, including police officers, their family members and two civilians. The injured were hospitalized, they are safe now," the statement reads.
The Kurds are Turkey's largest ethnic minority and comprise some 25 percent of the country's population. The PKK has been fighting for independence of Kurdish territories from Ankara since 1984. The group is considered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization.
