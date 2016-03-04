N Korea Rejects UNSC Resolution, Vows to Go Ahead With Nuke Program

Pyongyang decried the UNSC's sanctions and vowed to continue developing its military nuclear program as a right to self-defense.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korea has rejected the UN Security Council’s resolution on sanctions against Pyongyang and has announced plans to further develop its nuclear program, the Korean Central News Agency reported the Foreign Ministry as saying Friday.

"The strengthening of our nuclear deterrent is a legitimate exercise of our right to self-defense, which will continue as long as the hostile US policy is in place," the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by the state media.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council adopted the document in response to Pyongyang's repeated violations of its obligations under earlier UN resolutions. The sanctions will target multiple sectors of North Korea's economy and ban conventional arms sales as well as the delivery of aviation and rocket fuel to the country.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has conducted a nuclear test, its fourth to date, and launched a ballistic missile.