N Korea Rejects UNSC Resolution, Vows to Go Ahead With Nuke Program

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korea has rejected the UN Security Council’s resolution on sanctions against Pyongyang and has announced plans to further develop its nuclear program, the Korean Central News Agency reported the Foreign Ministry as saying Friday.
"The strengthening of our nuclear deterrent is a legitimate exercise of our right to self-defense, which will continue as long as the hostile US policy is in place," the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by the state media.
Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has conducted a nuclear test, its fourth to date, and launched a ballistic missile.
