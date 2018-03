China Ratifies Deals on Legal Assistance in Criminal Cases With 51 States

Beijing ratified agreements on legal assistance in criminal proceedings with 51 countries hoping to boost its ability to track down wanted persons abroad.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China has ratified agreements on legal assistance in criminal proceedings with 51 countries, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of China's legislative body, the National People's Congress (NPC), Fu Ying said Friday.

"From an international point of view, China is currently drafting a law on legal aid in criminal proceedings with other countries. The NPC Standing Committee has already ratified bilateral agreements with 51 countries," Fu said.

She noted that China, as a party to the UN Convention against corruption, has been strengthening cooperation in this area with other countries which have signed the convention.

According to Fu, these measures will contribute to the improvement of China's ability to track down wanted persons abroad.

After assuming office in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping initiated a large-scale campaign against corruption , primarily targeting high-level officials in the ruling Chinese People’s Party, the armed forces and state-run enterprises. China aims to build a global network of anti-corruption cooperation. The country has been developing legislation to back international legal assistance in criminal matters. Currently, Beijing is actively negotiating with foreign states the matter of extradition of fugitive officials.