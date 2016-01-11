Register
12 March 2018
    A South Korean soldier stands as a North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160-meter (533-foot) tower in the village of Gijungdong near the north side of the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014

    North Korea Allows Purported Captive US Citizen to Conduct CNN Interview

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    10204

    Less than one week after declaring it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, North Korea now claims to have captured a naturalized American citizen who is being held on suspicion of spying for the South.

    On Monday, North Korean authorities allowed Kim Dong-chul to be interviewed by CNN. According to Pyongyang, the 62-year-old is an American citizen who has been held since October on charges of espionage.

    Democratic People's Republic of Korea flags fly in the North Korean capital city of Pyongyang.
    © Flickr/ Roman Harak
    US Sanctions on North Korea to Include Financial Transactions

    CNN says that North Korea also provided a copy of Kim’s American passport.

    "I was tasked with taking photos of military secrets and 'scandalous' scenes," he said during the interview. "They asked me to help destroy the [North Korean] system and spread propaganda against the government.

    "I’m asking the US or South Korean government to rescue me," he said.

    Kim told CNN that he began an international trade business in a special economic zone near the Chinese border. In 2013, he began spying for "South Korean conservative elements," bribing locals to "gather important materials."

    A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    North Korea Threatens Nuclear Response to US Sending Bomber to South Korea

    In two years of spying, Kim said he only made $5,300 before being detained by North Korean authorities, who had allegedly been monitoring his activities since 2009. One of Kim’s accomplices, a 35-year-old former North Korean soldier, was also arrested.

    Kim also maintained that he never worked for the US government.

    Kim assured reporters that he is being treated well, and also gave his thoughts on last week’s purported nuclear test.

    "Seeing that this H-bomb test has succeeded, now is the time to abandon hostile policies and work to help North Korea," he told CNN. "The US needs to find a way to reconcile with North Korea. I think the main way to do that is with a peace treaty."

    He stressed that his statements were not pre-scripted by authorities in Pyongyang, and that Western media is guilty of "misunderstanding" North Korea’s policies.

    A North Korean flag flutters in the propaganda village of Gijungdong as seen from a South Korean military check point of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas on November 12, 2014
    © AFP 2018/ JUNG YEON-JE
    North Korea Launches Retaliatory Propaganda Broadcasts Against South

    In 2014, Pyongyang released Kenneth Bae and Matthew Miller, two other American prisoners. If Kim’s claims are true, he will be the only US citizen currently held by North Korea.

    The US State Department has not yet verified the situation, telling CNN that "speaking publicly about specific purported cases of detained Americans can complicate our tireless efforts to secure their freedom."

    Tensions are high following last week’s nuclear test. South Korea has resumed propaganda broadcasts along the demilitarized zone, and on Sunday, a US B-52 bomber escorted by a South Korean F-15 flew out of an airbase in Osan, South Korea.

