Tajikistan Foreign Ministry Condemns North Korea's Hydrogen Bomb Test

"The statement of the North Korean government on the [testing of a] hydrogen bomb on January 6, 2015, is deeply regrettable, as such actions do not only increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula but also challenge international peace and security," the statement reads.
According to the ministry, Tajikistan supports the statements of the international community condemning North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and calls on Pyongyang to implement the UN Security Council resolutions related to the matter.
On January 6, Pyongyang claimed it had carried out its first hydrogen bomb test, which triggered condemnation from the international community, denouncing the test as provocative and undermining stability in the region.
UN resolutions 1718 and 1814 urge Pyongyang to refrain from nuclear tests and reengage in talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
