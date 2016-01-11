Tajikistan Foreign Ministry Condemns North Korea's Hydrogen Bomb Test

Tajikistan Foreign Ministry said that North Korea’s alleged hydrogen bomb test is a serious threat to international security.

© AFP 2018/ JUNG YEON-JE North Korea's Hydrogen Bomb Test an Example of Continuing Nuclear Arms Proliferation

–

DUSHANBE (Sputnik)North Korea’s alleged hydrogen bomb test is a serious threat to international security, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a statement condemning it on Monday.

"The statement of the North Korean government on the [testing of a] hydrogen bomb on January 6, 2015, is deeply regrettable, as such actions do not only increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula but also challenge international peace and security," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Tajikistan supports the statements of the international community condemning North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and calls on Pyongyang to implement the UN Security Council resolutions related to the matter.

On January 6, Pyongyang claimed it had carried out its first hydrogen bomb test, which triggered condemnation from the international community, denouncing the test as provocative and undermining stability in the region.

UN resolutions 1718 and 1814 urge Pyongyang to refrain from nuclear tests and reengage in talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.