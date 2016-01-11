China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, US Envoys to Discuss Afghan Issue Monday

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry, delegates from China, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United States will hold a meeting in Islamabad on the situation in Afghanistan.

BEIJING (Sputnik)Delegates from China, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United States will hold a meeting in Islamabad on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"Today the representatives of Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and the United States will hold their first meeting on the Afghan issue… the sides will discuss questions related to the Afghan issue to create favorable conditions for the peace process in Afghanistan," spokesman Hong Lei said.

The situation in Afghanistan has worsened in recent months, with the Taliban and other extremist organizations taking advantage of instability in the country to carry out attacks against major cities in the country.

The Taliban has redoubled its operations in Afghanistan after NATO ended its military mission in the country in late 2014, shifting to a non-combat operation instead.