16:35 GMT +312 March 2018
    The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei gestures during a press briefing in Beijing on April 8, 2013

    China Calls on Parties to Korean Conflict to Deescalate Tensions

    Asia & Pacific
    0 34

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei stated that China resolutely opposed North Korea's nuclear tests.

    South Korean soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, August 24, 2015
    South Korean Defense Minister Urges to Boost Missile Readiness in Case of DPRK Provocations
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei on Monday called on Seoul and Pyongyang to exercise restraint and not to escalate the tensions that have mounted on the Korean Peninsula after North Korea’s alleged nuclear test.

    On Friday, North Korea began broadcasting propaganda on the border with South Korea in response to Seoul broadcasting anti-Pyongyang messages, despite a mutual 2004 agreement to switch off the propaganda loudspeakers.

    "We are closely monitoring the situation on the Korean Peninsula. All parties should make joint efforts in order to avoid further escalation of the situation. We hope that the parties will take careful steps to maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia," Hong told reporters.

    People watch a news report on North Korea's first hydrogen bomb test at a railroad station in Seoul on January 6, 2016.
    Experts Doubt North Korea Hydrogen Bomb Explosion's Authenticity
    The spokesman reiterated that China resolutely opposed North Korea's nuclear tests.

    On January 6, Pyongyang claimed it had carried out its first hydrogen bomb test, which triggered condemnation from the international community that denounced the test as provocative and undermining stability in the region.

    On Sunday, the United States sent a B-52 strategic bomber to South Korea as a retaliatory measure implemented by Seoul against Pyongyang.

    Tags:
    South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), nuclear test, Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hong Lei, China
    Ok