Seoul Working on Possible Russian-S Korean Meeting at 6-Party Talks on DPRK

South Korea is studying the possibility of holding a meeting with Russia at the six-party talks on North Korea.

TOKYO (Sputnik)The South Korean Foreign Ministry is studying the possibility of holding a meeting with Russia at the six-party talks on North Korea after Pyongyang tested its fourth nuclear bomb.

According to Yonhap, citing diplomatic sources, Seoul is looking into the schedules of its official representatives to find an appropriate date to hold the meeting.

On January 6, North Korea tested its first hydrogen bomb.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005 and conducted nuclear tests in 2006, 2009 and 2013, having earlier withdrawn from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty that it ratified in 1985.

The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula with North Korea from 2003 until 2009, before Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.