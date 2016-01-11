Register
16:31 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A coast guard vessel (back R) patrols the waters off the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture on October 9, 2015

    IAEA Starts Assessment of Japan’s Efforts on Safe Use of Nuclear Plants

    © AFP 2018/ Toshifumi Kitamura
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    143

    IAEA began on Monday its planned assessment of the Japanese government's efforts to ensure safe use of nuclear power plants.

    Protesters wearing gas masks and white costumes similar to those of decontamination workers at the crippled Fukushima plant beat drums painted with radioactive waste symbols during an anti nuclear power demonstration march in Tokyo on July 29, 2012
    © AFP 2018/ KAZUHIRO NOGI
    Suicide Rate Among Japan's Fukushima Disaster Evacuees Grows in 2015
    TOKYO (Sputnik) A group of experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began on Monday its planned assessment of the Japanese government's efforts to ensure safe use of nuclear power plants.

    "This mission will assess the new regulatory framework established in Japan after the Fukushima Daiichi accident," Philippe Jamet, the IAEA delegation’s head, told reporters.

    According to Jamet, the mission will receive a report from the representatives of Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority and will "tell [them] frankly what we believe is consistent with IAEA safety standards and what needs to be improved."

    The IAEA mission to Japan includes representatives from 24 countries, according to the organization's website. They are expected to visit nuclear facilities to inspect the infrastructure, to meet with representatives of the Japanese nuclear power industry. The mission will end on January 22. Based on the results, the IAEA will produce a report on the country’s nuclear safety.

    Japan is located in one of the world's most active earthquake zones, with the 2011 high-magnitude earthquake and following tsunami damaging the nuclear Fukushima Daiichi power plant's cooling system. This caused overheating and subsequent meltdown, eventually leading to explosions and an outfall of radioactive matter.

    The accident became the world's worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. In 2013, the IAEA produced a report on strengthening nuclear regulatory effectiveness in light of the Fukushima accident.

    Related:

    Suicide Rate Among Japan's Fukushima Disaster Evacuees Grows in 2015
    Red Alert! Radiation Spike Registered Under Fukushima Nuclear Plant
    Russian Experts Ready to Reprocess Spent Fukushima Nuclear Fuel
    Tags:
    nuclear power, Fukushima nuclear power plant, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok