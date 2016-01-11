North Korea Threatens Nuclear Response to US Sending Bomber to South Korea

Pyongyang threatened on Monday a nuclear response after the United States transferred a B-52 strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear cruise missiles and up to 31 metric tons of bombs to South Korea.

TOKYO (Sputnik)The United States flew the B-52 bomber on Sunday amid an alleged recent nuclear test carried out by Pyongyang. The US bomber flew over the South Korean Osan airbase located some 45 miles from the border with North Korea.

"To nuclear [threat] with nuclear – that is our response," a statement published in the state-run North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun said.

According to the statement, the United States moving its bomber to South Korea is "pushing the situation to the brink of war."

On Wednesday, Pyongyang claimed it had carried out its first hydrogen bomb test. The international community has condemned the test as provocative and undermining stability in the region.