Pakistan Hangs 12 Convicts in Largest Execution Since Lifting Moratorium

Pakistan put 12 male convicts to the rope on Tuesday in the largest mass execution since an unofficial moratorium on capital punishment was lifted in December.

The men were terrorists, murderers or guilty of "heinous crimes", an interior ministry spokesman said.

The latest executions took place in cities across Pakistan in Multan, Karachi, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Jhang, Pakistani media reported.

It is estimated there are more than 8,000 Pakistanis on death row. Human rights groups have said that prisoners often do not get a fair trial within Pakistan's obsolete criminal justice system and that poorly-trained police often use torture to force confessions.

A moratorium on hangings was lifted for terror-related crimes after a Taliban attack killed more than 150 people, mostly children, at a school in Peshawar in December last year.

