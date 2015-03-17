Japanese Intelligence Services Investigate Threat to US Ambassador Kennedy

An unknown person called the US Embassy in Tokyo several times last month and stated in English that he would "kill Ambassador Kennedy."

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japanese police initiated an investigation into several threats to US Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, NHK Japanese TV channel reported Tuesday.

The US Consular General in Okinawa, Alfred Magleby, was also threatened by phone. Japanese authorities suspect Magleby was threatened as a response to the long-standing US military presence in Okinawa which has recently become the subject of social discontent and protest.

© AFP 2018/ Toru YAMANAKA Okinawa Governor to Look for Loopholes to Stop US Base Relocation - Expert

US forces occupy 20 percent of Okinawa Island, representing three-quarters of the entire Japanese US military presence.

Many citizens of the island oppose the US military presence, and have protested against construction of a new military base throughout 2014. The construction of a new base began July 2014 and after a brief suspension was resumed in early 2015.

The US Embassy in Tokyo did not comment on the incidents.

Earlier this month US Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert was attacked by a South Korean activist while attending a function at the Cultural Institute in Seoul. The attacker slashed the Ambassador's face and arm with a paring knife.

Caroline Kennedy is the daughter of American President John Kennedy; she took up the post of US Ambassador to Japan in 2013.