Model Who Accused 'Suicide Squad' Star Kinnaman of Rape Responds to His Allegations of Extortion

Earlier, Swedish-Jamaican model Gabriella Magnusson has accused actor Joel Kinnaman, known among other things for his role in the "Suicide Squad" movie, of having non-consensual sex with her. The actor responded with an Instagram post, where he said she was merely attempting to extort him for money.

Model Gabriella Magnusson, also known as Bella Davis, hasn’t given up on her sexual harassment allegations, saying in a lengthy email to NBC News on Saturday that Kinnaman “literally has destroyed her whole life”.

“I have too much proof and he just (has) words,” Magnusson claimed. "I will see him in court," Magnusson said. "He literally destroyed my whole life. He [hasn’t] hurt me enough?"

On Saturday, Kinnaman claimed he filed for a restraining order against Magnusson after she'd demanded money and threatened him and his family members. He said on his Instagram that in 2018 he was in a short romantic relationship with Magnusson, after which the model persistently tried to get in touch with him and began to resort to threats.

© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI Cast members Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale pose at the premiere for the film "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 2, 2021

"What feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumours unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more," the post reads.

The restraining order against Magnusson was said to expire on 30 August, when the model and actor are expected to appear at hearing in the Los Angeles Supreme Court.

The day before, Magnusson wrote on Instagram that the actor allegedly "raped" her twice during their first relationship in 2018.