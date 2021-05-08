Daytime Sleep Could Be Paid – Company Offers $1,500 For Sleeping Experiment

Eachnight, an expert team that studies the components for perfect sleep, is offering people $1,500 to take naps for one month. The company seeks to hire five participants for an experiment to “test out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity," according to the announcement.
Eachnight will pick “nap reviewers,” able to perform professional beauty sleep during the day and to talk about it thoroughly with experts. The ideal candidate should have “strong English writing skills” and an opportunity to be alone in a quiet place so nothing could disturb the experiment.
"We wanted to test a few theories behind the pros and cons of napping to provide our community with some valuable insight. We know that in general different length naps have different benefits, but we are keen to put this to the test, and we need your help!" Eachnight said.
Participants are supposed to make video calls before and after each nap to answer questions about their experience and receive “relevant instructions.” A $1,500 reward will be paid after the experiment is concluded.
All interested over the age of 18 have until 31 May to fill an application.
All comments
Show new comments (0)