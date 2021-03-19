Bread and Milk to Clean Wallpaper and Floors: Victorian Era Cleaning Tips Revisited by UK Charity

The pandemic has forced many to spend more time caring for their homes and clearing out unnecessary clutter, so it is perhaps no wonder that some would be likely to try new and somewhat unorthodox cleaning methods while stranded in their flats and houses.

Using bread to dust wallpaper and milk to clean floors are just some of the suggested techniques that, according to UK charity English Heritage (EH), have been used historically by household caretakers.

EH manages over 400 historic monuments and sites across the country with the aim to "bring the story of England to life for over 10 million people each year", according to the charity.

Speaking of Victorian-era cleaning techniques, EH also suggested using milk “for your flagstone floors” or for a patio.

​A good alternative to chemical glass cleaner for mirrors is soft chamois leather, said another recommendation.

“We tend to use a synthetic bread to avoid attracting pests but the idea is the same and normal bread works just as well. Though they were often on the right track, housekeepers of the past’s more unusual cleaning methods might leave you scratching your head,” explained Amber Xavier-Rowe, head of collections conservation at EH.

Not all cleaning tips from the Victorian and other periods of the past can still be useful today. EH warned against trying to clean mould from paintings by leaving them out in direct sunlight or using salt and lemon on historic copper pans. Another bad example is trying to clean wallpaper by smearing it with oatmeal with a piece of flannel and then sweeping it with a broom or feather duster.

English Heritage launched its series of historically-used cleaning tool examples just ahead of its reopening, after some locations shut their doors due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Over 60 sites will be open from 29 March. These sites have plenty of outdoor space, and many will be offering takeaway catering. Indoor areas will remain closed. On 12 April, Stonehenge and Boscobel House and the Royal Oak will open, along with our holiday cottages and on-site shops,” the charity said.