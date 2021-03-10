Register
    Nantes soccer team supporters stand by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading Let's keep hope outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne, in Nantes, western France, Wednesday, Jan.30, 2019

    Emiliano Sala's Family Starts Legal Action Against Cardiff City FC Over Footballer's Death

    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    Life
    by
    https://sputniknews.com/art_living/202103101082307375-family-of-killed-in-crash-footballer-emiliano-sala-started-legal-action-against-cardiff-cityfc/

    The decision to take Sala’s former club to court was taken to “protect their legal rights and remedies arising from Emiliano Sala’s untimely death,” according to the family lawyer.

    More than two years after Emiliano Sala in a plane crash as the footballer was making his way to his new club, Cardiff City FC, his family started a legal action.

    Aged 28, Sala was signed by Cardiff from the French FC Nantes for 15 million pounds but never reached the UK, after the single-engine Piper Malibu plane went down north of Guernsey.

    The flight was allegedly arranged by David Henderson, who is due to stand trial in October. He is accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft, as well as attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.

    Sala’s family are asking the coroner to “fix the inquest date when she reviews matters, with a date soon after the trial of David Henderson, which has been fixed for 18 October 2021,” said lawyer Daniel Machover.

    “In the meantime, in order to protect their legal rights and remedies arising from Emiliano’s untimely death, the family have commenced civil proceedings in the high court, but will seek agreement to stay those proceedings pending the outcome of the inquest. That makes it all the more important for the inquest date to be fixed, so everyone can plan accordingly. Most importantly, the family know that the inquest will provide the answers to the very many questions they have about what went wrong in January 2019 and why Emiliano’s life was cut short,” Machover added.

    Sala’s body was recovered a month after the crash, while it also had been revealed that the pilot David Ibbotson had no training in night flying.

    Emiliano Sala
