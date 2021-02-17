Ghost Town: How London Public Transport Plans to Move on After Covid-19 Lockdown

Transport for London has been reportedly cooking a PR campaign, which will set out facts “to make sure customers understand they won’t be rammed” because the organization plans to “maintain social distancing by running a full service.”

London’s transport commissioner Andy Byford told council leaders that TFL was working on a recovery plan to encourage and assure passengers and workers that using public transport in the capital is safe.

Central London has been an unusual sight during the Covid-19 pandemic, with empty streets and desolate tourist hotspots making the capital appear “ghost-like”.

A newspaper stand near Green Park underground station in central London, 15 February 2021. © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova

Chinatown Gate, central London, 15 February 2021. © Photo : Evgenia Filimianova

Central London during lockdown, 15 February, 2021. © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova

Empty Piccadilly Circus underground station during national lockdown in the UK, 15 February 2021. © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova

Covent Garden market in central London during lockdown on 15 February, 2021. © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova

Covent Garden, central London during lockdown on 15 February, 2021. © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova

Empty stalls of Covent Garden's Apple Market, London, 15 February 2021. © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova

An empty street in the Covent Garden area in central London during lockdown on 15 February, 2021. © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova 1 / 8 © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova A newspaper stand near Green Park underground station in central London, 15 February 2021.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s announcement end of February and the expected easing of travel restrictions, TFL reportedly plans to boost the public’s confidence.

The service’s cleaning regime includes the use of long-lasting hospital-grade cleaning substances that kill viruses and bacteria on contact, cleaning key interchanges more frequently throughout the day, trialling continuous UV cleaning of escalator hand rails and wiping down all touch surfaces on buses, such as poles and doors with strong disinfectant on a daily basis.

A YouGov poll published in the end of September found that - concerned with overcrowding - Londoners were more likely to feel comfortable on the overground than the underground.

Londoners also said they were more comfortable in a black cab than using an app-based taxi service.

The official rule during the national lockdown in London, is that members of the public must not leave their home or local area, other than for legally permitted reasons, which include work and visiting those in your support bubble.

PM Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on 22 February in order to lay out the roadmap forward.