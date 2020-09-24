Iranian Military Officials Reportedly Propose to Make 'Save George Floyd' Game

A senior officer of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps named Mohammad Reza Naqdi has recently suggested a peculiar initiative whose premise is related to the tragic demise of African-American man named George Floyd that sparked a wave of protests in the United States.
According to RT, during a conference on the Iranian military’s digital efforts held on 23 September, Naqdi's suggestion involved the prospects of creating a mobile and computer game called “Save George Floyd”, with its core design element being saving the “black citizen from the American police” .
He also described Floyd's death as a "global issue", thus underscoring the "artistic potential for a political statement in such a game", as the media outlet put it, adding that Naqdi's idea is to to“take back cyberspace" from the US via making local content.
Two other concepts mentioned by Naqdi during the conference reportedly included "an animated production about 'the arrival of Islamic tribes and nations to Jerusalem'," and software that would would "give the user the ability 'to offer a specific prayer in any place and time'."
