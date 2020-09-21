Virtual Emmy Awards: 'Schitt's Creek' Wins All Comedy Categories

The 72nd Emmy Awards is underway in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, hosted by comedian James Kimmel, who presented the awards last year.
In his opening speech, Kimmel ensured viewers he is "alone" in the audience, taking a shot at President Donald Trump for his "Make America Great Again" rallies.
"Of course I's here all alone. Of course we don't have an audience. This isn't a MAGA rally, it's the Emmys!" the comedian said.
The show is still on, but the major winners have already been announced. TV Series "Schitt's Creek" took all comedy categories, including the best comedy series, and was, apparently, overwhelmed with the news.
The categories "Best Actress" and "Best Actor" were taken by its stars Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy. The TV series also earned Daniel Levy "Supporting Actor" and "Directing for a Comedy Series" awards. Earlier this week, "Schitt's Creek" won two Emmys for costuming and casting.
