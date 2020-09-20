Register
17:39 GMT20 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    a couple

    Randy Brain: Frequent Sex Has Benefits For Cognitive Ability and Improves Health

    © CC0
    Life
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/14/1080519681_0:0:1920:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_d2aab83ad0f7840500657a7863520483.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/art_living/202009201080519667-randy-brain-frequent-sex-has-benefits-for-cognitive-ability-and-improves-health/

    It relieves stress, reduces the risk of heart disease both in men and women, and lowers the risk of prostate cancer in men – but most importantly it is incredibly satisfying. However, these are not the only benefits of sex.

    A healthy and frequent sex life is not only good for your physical, but also your mental health. Scientific studies conducted in the past have shown that people who have high sexual activity and emotional closeness with their partners have better memory and enhanced cognitive function. Thousands of people have taken part in different studies conducted by scientists from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The age of the participants ranged from 18 to 89.

    According to the findings of a study conducted by researchers at the Institute of Gerontology at University Putra Malaysia, people who continued to have sexual activity after 60 had better attention and memory compared to their peers who had no sex life.

    A study conducted by scientists at Coventry University in the UK discovered that people aged 50-89 who had engaged in any kind of sex during the year before the research was conducted showed better results at sequencing tasks (looking at executive functions of the brain, such as problem solving) and tasks that measured memory ability, compared to men and women who did not have any sexual activity.

    Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod arrives for a press conference in Eigtved's Warehouse in Copenhagen, on 21 July 2020, on the eve of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Copenhagen.
    © AFP 2020 / IDA MARIE ODGAARD
    'I Was Drunk and Stupid': Danish Foreign Minister Apologises for Sex With 15-Year-Old Girl

    Australian scientists, meanwhile, have discovered that not only was the frequency of sex but also the emotional closeness with one's partner linked to better memory performance in adults aged 50 plus. However, the Australian researchers note that sex did not prevent cognitive decline in older age. The findings of their study showed that all participants displayed a decline in memory performance.

    The scientists involved in these studies stress that further research is needed to establish cause-and-effect in humans as well as to explore what happens in the brain when people have frequent sex. But the researchers say that that overall, the evidence shows that a healthy and frequent sex life is beneficial to human cognitive performance.

    Tags:
    memory loss, memory, cognitive function, sexual activity, sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model demonstrates a coat from the 1968 autumn-winter collection at the Moscow House of Fashion, August 1967
    Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse