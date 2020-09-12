Johnny Depp Thanks Fans as Defamation Suit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard Delayed Again

The actor now awaits a verdict in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun, New Group Newspapers, and its executive director, Dan Wooton. Depp sued after the British tabloid described him as a “wife beater” in an article attempting to detail the actor's relationship with his former wife, Amber Heard.

Hollywood icon Johnny Depp thanked fans for their support throughout recent years. The 57-year-old posted a video on his Instagram showing himself penning a letter to fans, which the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga wrote in ink.

"I am only here because of you — and I’m only here for you!!! All thanks and love to you for all. JD", Depp wrote in his letter.

The development comes as his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard has again been postponed. Initially, the trial was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 6.4 million people and killed over 193,000 in the United States. Depp previously filed a motion asking to delay the trial so he could begin filming the third film in the J.K. Rowling saga "Fantastic Beasts". However, Judge Bruce White said that the postponement had nothing to do with Depp’s or Heard’s filming schedule and had again been caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Right now, the Virginia Supreme Court has not authorized us to conduct jury trials", Judge White told the lawyers assembled online representing both actors.

This time chief Judge White pushed the trial from January 2021 to May 2021.

Depp and Heard tied the knot in 2015, but 15 months later the actress filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Back then Heard accused Depp of physical abuse. The 57-year-old categorically denied the accusations and said that they were part of an "elaborate hoax" aimed at advancing her career.

In 2019 he filed a defamation suit against Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not mention Depp by name, he sued her, saying it was clear that Heard meant him.

Heard's legal team previously submitted photos showing her with bruises, but Depp's team claims she fabricated the evidence by painting injuries and was herself the violent partner during the marriage. Depp claimed to have undergone surgery on a finger after it was cut by a glass bottle that Heard threw at him. Depp’s legal team presented photos of the severed finger and audio tapes during which Heard admitted to hitting the actor as well as to acknowledging that she had invented stories about their relationship that were not true.