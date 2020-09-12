Register
22:08 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Johnny Depp waves to fans as he arrives at the High Court in London, where he is bringing a libel suit against The Sun newspaper.

    Johnny Depp Thanks Fans as Defamation Suit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard Delayed Again

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    Life
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107983/01/1079830143_0:0:2495:1403_1200x675_80_0_0_6d63926ce1748cca1dcf8ea526897743.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/art_living/202009121080440864-johnny-depp-thanks-fans-as-defamation-suit-against-ex-wife-amber-heard-delayed-again/

    The actor now awaits a verdict in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun, New Group Newspapers, and its executive director, Dan Wooton. Depp sued after the British tabloid described him as a “wife beater” in an article attempting to detail the actor's relationship with his former wife, Amber Heard.

    Hollywood icon Johnny Depp thanked fans for their support throughout recent years. The 57-year-old posted a video on his Instagram showing himself penning a letter to fans, which the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga wrote in ink.

    "I am only here because of you — and I’m only here for you!!! All thanks and love to you for all. JD", Depp wrote in his letter.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

    The development comes as his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard has again been postponed. Initially, the trial was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 6.4 million people and killed over 193,000 in the United States. Depp previously filed a motion asking to delay the trial so he could begin filming the third film in the J.K. Rowling saga "Fantastic Beasts". However, Judge Bruce White said that the postponement had nothing to do with Depp’s or Heard’s filming schedule and had again been caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

    "Right now, the Virginia Supreme Court has not authorized us to conduct jury trials", Judge White told the lawyers assembled online representing both actors.

    This time chief Judge White pushed the trial from January 2021 to May 2021.

    Depp and Heard tied the knot in 2015, but 15 months later the actress filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Back then Heard accused Depp of physical abuse. The 57-year-old categorically denied the accusations and said that  they were part of an "elaborate hoax" aimed at advancing her career.

    In 2019 he filed a defamation suit against Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not mention Depp by name, he sued her, saying it was clear that Heard meant him. 

    Heard's legal team previously submitted photos showing her with bruises, but Depp's team claims she fabricated the evidence by painting injuries and was herself the violent partner during the marriage. Depp claimed to have undergone surgery on a finger after it was cut by a glass bottle that Heard threw at him. Depp’s legal team presented photos of the severed finger and audio tapes during which Heard admitted to hitting the actor as well as to acknowledging that she had invented stories about their relationship that were not true.

    Tags:
    domestic violence, celebrities, defamation, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 September
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse