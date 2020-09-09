Register
    Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, sports duck socks during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

    Dress to Impress: Top 7 Most Iconic Outfits Sported by Global Political Bigshots

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Politics and fashion go hand in hand and it is especially true for major leaders who are expected to maintain their public image and look impeccable. Some of the top political figures are taking fashion especially seriously and have developed their own trademark look.

    These politicians may not always have a lot in common in terms of their agendas, but what they do share is taste in clothes and sense of style. Sputnik invites you to have a look at some of the most memorable looks in the political arena.

    • Narendra Modi

    The Indian Prime-Minister does not shy away from appearing in luxury clothing. His many outfits support his public image as an Indian ‘fashion leader’. In 2015 Narendra Modi even caught heat from the opposition party for wearing an expensive pinstripe suit during Barack Obama’s visit to India. The suit was later auctioned for a whooping $695,000.

     

    FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears a dark pinstriped suit with his name monogrammed in dull gold stripes during a reception for U.S. President Barack Obama in New Delhi, India. Modi's suit was auctioned Friday, Feb. 20, 2015
    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    • Emmanuel Macron

    Fashion, style and the fifth republic go hand in hand and that’s also true for the current French President Emmanuel Macron. Whether it’s a meeting with Belgium’s prime minister or talks on the world stage, Emmanuel Macron always delivers a tailored look.

     

    French President Emmanuel Macron listens to European Council President Charles Michel prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    • Justin Trudeau

    Widely considered as ‘the most stylish politician’, what more can be said about Justin Trudeau’s style? You name it: striped socks, costumes for every occasion, casual rolled-sleeves outlook for the folks in Canada and designer suits for the international public, including a three piece suit that ACTUALLY FITS AND LOOKS GOOD - the list could go on and on.

     

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau react as they meet on the second day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    • Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin prefers to let his actions do the talking, and his choice in clothes supports this outlook. His reliance on timeless classics and strict lines means he can never be mistaken for any other world leader. Nor can his suits and style be detached from the way he carries himself through his political career - literally! The ‘Putin walk’ became an instant meme classic!

     

    May 7, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Kremlin's Cathedral Square after his inauguration
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    • Queen Elizabeth II

    Despite being on the English throne for 68 years, Queen Elizabeth II is very picky and rather unconventional in her clothing choices when she meets with world leaders. Remember when she wore a green dress that took social media by storm? Only a few women in power could get away with wearing such a striking outfit.

    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II
    • Kim Jong-Un

    The North Korean leader sticks to a no-nonsense affair as he regularly wears his Mao suit. It was popularised by, you guessed it, Mao Zedong and different renditions of the suit have been worn by all North Korean leaders. The suit itself is very popular in North Korea — combine that with the fact that every male in the country reportedly has to get a hair cut like Kim Jong-Un. Talk about being a trendsetter!

    Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a reception after their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    • Quick honourable mention

    Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras may not be widely known for his fashion sense, but sometimes he lets his threads do the politics for him. In 2015 he proclaimed that he would not wear a tie until the Greek debt crisis was solved. You may think that this is just another fancy word out of the politician’s mouth, but Tsipras delivered on his promise and did not wear one again until 2018. Do the talk, walk the walk!

    Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras debates the future of Europe with parliament members and commissioners at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday Sept.11, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
    Votre message a été envoyé!
