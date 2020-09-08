Register
12:00 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Lord of the Rings

    'The Lord of the Rings' Contains Coded Clues as to How COVID-19 Crisis Will End, Says Tolkien Expert

    © CC0
    Life
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080391589_124:0:2000:1055_1200x675_80_0_0_5621f06c46f088d0c15cf8b300a1f393.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/art_living/202009081080391641-the-lord-of-the-rings-contains-coded-clues-as-to-how-covid-19-crisis-will-end-says-tolkien-expert/

    Tolkienist Ludwig Gartz is known for his bold claims that the course of world history is encoded in the epic, stressing that, for example, Russians and Germans are "fatefully linked", and that the book, whose film adaptation was a great hit in the early 21st century, predicts the end of the current financial and political elites.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Tolkien expert Ludwig Gartz explains how the 'The Lord of the Rings' book depicts the corona crisis and its end, as well as what the future of humanity looks like.

    "In 'The Lord of the Rings' there are several parallel storylines", Gartz says, speaking about the current global political situation.

    JRR Tolkien’s landmark work, published in the 1950s, "describes the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, where Sauron’s troops fought against Westerners", Gartz explained.

    "Now let’s have a look at the scene where Frodo is imprisoned in the tower of Minas Morgul. The orcs start killing each other, while Sam has a chance to free his friend. In this storyline we are now at a point where the battle between the orcs is over".

    'Secret War of the Elites'

    This is how the translator interprets it:

    "There was a secret war of the elites, after which the US elite loses its power. Then it came to a direct confrontation between Sam and Shagrat (orc). In my opinion, this means that it ended in March and was immediately followed by the corona crisis, which is controlled globally".

    According to Ludwig Gartz, Minas Morgul symbolises "fear", which, of course, is the key element today. People are afraid of contracting the virus, and entrepreneurs are afraid of further economic losses caused by it. The future looks unsafe.

    Corona Crisis in 'The Lord of the Rings': 'Confrontation Between Sam and Shagrat'

    A similar crisis "involving all governments" can only be explained if there is a global capacity to manage it. This is what is symbolised by the confrontation between Sam and Shagrat.

    "Sam represents this optimistic, positive force in people, which awakens and hopes that we can free ourselves and free our thinking, despite Shagrat still posing a huge threat, but in the end decides to retreat".

    For Gartz "and many observers, it looks like this crisis is going to be used – including through rumours regarding an upcoming second wave of the coronavirus – to establish a global dictatorship. But according to 'The Lord of the Rings' symbolism, it looks more like this scenario won’t take place".

    How Humanity Will Overcome the Crisis

    Since Sam succeeds in freeing Frodo, the translator believes "that this manoeuvre (in global politics) won’t be effective and that we’ll manage to free our thinking and that that the ‘deep state’ will be exposed, meaning it will come to an end. However, if we move to our time, this could take a few more years".

    "Of course, these are similar constructions that I created from my perspective", Gartz admitted. "It is impossible to scientifically prove it. These are my assumptions and interpretations; I discovered that various historical events of the past are encoded in the book”. But the future can be interpreted in the same way. “I’m not sure it will work out that way. I see how this can be interpreted through Tolkien’s book. This is a similar construction, which, I think, suits this situation. Of course, this cannot be considered proof that it was meant that way. Of course, a person thinking in scientific terms will think that foreseeing something is inconceivable. I can understand this position".

    Gartz had studied symbolic language and symbolism for many years before he started analysing "The Lord of the Rings".

    "I read linguists who studied the ancient texts of the Bible”. While working with the book, he discovered many translation errors. “I noticed that symbolic language can be easily applied to Tolkien’s books. Then I discovered that many wordings and events coincided, and thought that it couldn’t be an accident. These are systematic, correct translations", he believes.

    Sauron’s Case: If the 'Ring' and Our Monetary System Break…

    "I think that this corona crisis won’t lead to total dictatorship", the translator predicted. "The peoples (and countries) of Earth will free themselves in the long term. Of course, this can take another two or three years before the deep state collapses. Then the monetary system (which is symbolised by the ring in the book) will come into focus. It might be a few decades before we will finally be able to change the monetary system".

    Sauron, the book’s ultimate villain, "rules through the ring: and that is the monetary system. These are global redistribution flows that constantly end up in the hands of the rich. This enrichment takes place through taxes. These financial flows can only be redirected if we start earning in some other way, if we introduce a tax-free system. You will recognise it when tax-free systems are created that end redistribution and poverty".

    However, it could take some time before people realise it.

    "It was people that created money. Therefore, they may well abolish it. In the long term, we are heading for a good future", Gartz concluded.

    But before that, humanity may face many more crises, not only in the financial sphere. However, as soon as the current corona crisis ends, "a dictatorship will come, which, however, won’t last long, because we can no longer stop the liberation of our thinking. But then things will develop quite quickly: the dictators will come to light; and since they will lack support, this dictatorship will collapse".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    dictatorship, coronavirus, COVID-19, The Lord of the Rings, "Lord of the Rings"
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse