Eminem Terrified That Mariah Carey Will Share Embarrassing Details About Their Sex Life - Report

The rapper has long claimed that he and Carey dated each other for several months, something that she has categorically denied. This resulted in a feud between the two, and Eminem has written several songs in which he lambasts the singer.

Eminem is terrified that singer Mariah Carey will reveal embarrassing details about their sex life, the Daily Star reported, citing a friend of Carey. Speaking on the show Dish Nation, Da Brat, a rapper and actress, revealed that during Carey's short relationship with Eminem, the two were not intimate.

"He was never in bed with her. When you all read, you all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all of their clothes on because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex”, Da Brat said.

According to Da Brat, Mariah Carey will spill all the info about her relationship with Eminem, details of their sex life, and their split in her upcoming memoir.

At the end of July, Us Weekly magazine reported, citing an anonymous source, that Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, is stressed out about how he will be portrayed in the upcoming book.

"They had a very toxic relationship. He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it. Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s**t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that", the source told the magazine.

Da Brat’s statement and Us Weekly magazine's report appear to contradict previous statements made by Carey herself. She has denied she was in a relationship with Eminem, saying that the rapper is not her type. Eminem, however, has claimed the opposite. The rapper has recorded two songs in which he attacks Carey (for denying the two dated) and her ex-husband Nick Cannon. The latter even challenged Eminem to a boxing match, with all proceeds going to charity. The event didn't take place.