One’s Own Stylist: Queen Elizabeth II Styling Hair Herself During Lockdown - Report

Millions of Brits admired the way Her Majesty looked during her two recent speeches to the nation – her address on the coronavirus pandemic and her VE Day congratulation. The monarch was also praised for lifting the spirit of the nation, which has the second-highest death toll from COVID-19 in the world.

Queen Elizabeth II is styling her own hair during the lockdown, The Sun reported, citing an anonymous source. According to the outlet, although for decades her appearance was the concern of her personal assistant, the Queen, who turned 94 last month, does an excellent job herself.

"The Queen has done her own hair for years at Balmoral during her summer holidays and so she’s used to it. She washes, dries and sets it herself - and she’s very good at it! She has had lots of practice and so she knows exactly what to do", the anonymous source told The Sun.

The Queen has been self-isolating at Windsor together with her husband Prince Philipp, who will turn 99 next month, and according to the newspaper, no outsiders are allowed in the castle. Her Majesty’s hairdresser Ian Carmichael is “upset” that he can’t visit her, The Sun reported, citing a source at Windsor Castle. Carmichael, who has worked for the Queen for 23 years and before the coronavirus outbreak visited her at least once week, previously named the Queen his most favourite client.

The hairdresser, who never comments on his work at Buckingham Palace, once said."Of all my clients the Queen is by far my favourite. She has wonderful hair".