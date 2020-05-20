Register
04:27 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin, Germany.

    Save The Day: Stormy Daniels Returns as Superhero in Her Own Comicbook Series After Trump Scandal

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107702/13/1077021309_0:241:2783:1806_1200x675_80_0_0_8a0d6dbc2f10cbfcc7e24341b09fad2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/art_living/202005201079359656-save-the-day-stormy-daniels-returns-as-superhero-in-her-own-comicbook-series-after-trump-scandal/

    Stormy Daniels, a former US adult actress and stripper, claims to have had an affair with US President Donald Trump while the latter was married to his 3rd wife, Melania, at some point just prior to his 2016 election win. Daniels claims to have received hush money to remain silent about the assignation - something that Trump has denied.

    Stormy Daniels, formerly an American adult film star and the heroine in the scandal surrounding an alleged affair with US President Donald Trump, has announced that she will become a superhero in her own comic book series named "Stormy Daniels: Space Force" to be published by TidalWave Productions.

    The release of the graphic novel - that promises to be "a racy, comedy, action and adventure series" - is set for autumn. TidalWave detailed that the stylistic approach will mimic in part the classic 1960s-era science-fiction movie "Barbarella", the iconic space saga "Star Trek" and adult cartoon "Stripperella" and will "inspire the dark humor".

    "I grew up an avid Star Wars and Star Trek fan, so it’s fun to play in the realm of outer space as a writer. Because Space Force stars Stormy Daniels, I feel it appropriate to drink a glass or bourbon or two while I write. It inspires the dark humor", says co-writer Andrew Shayde.

    According to the publisher, Daniels will be the captain of a starship Helix, and her crew will consist of "capitalists at heart" who serve "a very stable genius" - a reference to Trump describing himself beginning from a series of his tweets in January 2018 and continuing to the NATO Summit and several other occasions.

    "I will not be portrayed as ditzy. People who assume that are making a grave mistake. Because once I'm in the door, I'm going to kick everybody in the room's ass", Daniels promised to potential fans of the upcoming release who might have expected her heroine to be silly or weak.

    She also teased an updated biographical comic book "Female Force: Stormy Daniels", claiming that this, compared to a 2018 release under the same name, will be "a little bit more campy". The biographical graphic novel will be dedicated to the story that made her famous - the hush-money case of 2018.

    In 2018, Daniels was in the spotlight for detailing how she receiving hushmoney after claiming to have had a one-time sexual relationship with Trump - who was married at the time to his 3rd wife, Melania, the current US First Lady - prior to his election as US president. Trump denied having the affair and the case was dismissed by a US judge, but has inspired Daniels to further creative endeavors, as she has launched a podcast, performed a stand-up comedy tour and planned her triumph in acting - this time not in adult films, but in the horror movie genre.

    Stormy's real name is Stephanie Clifford, and before the dispute with Trump she was a successful adult film actress, director and writer, with numerous industry awards. In 2010, she made a run for the Senate seat in Louisiana, but suspended her campaign, saying that the media never took her candidacy seriously.

    Related:

    Stormy Daniels Trolls POTUS, Joins Rapper YG on Stage to Sing ‘F*ck Donald Trump’
    You Should've Gone for the Head: Mueller Report to be Published in Comic Book Format
    Girl Power! Iconic Comic Book Superheroines
    Tags:
    comics, Adult Film Actress, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Reed Flute Cave, China
    Enigmatic Eerie Underworlds: The Most Unusual Caves on the Planet
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse