Save The Day: Stormy Daniels Returns as Superhero in Her Own Comicbook Series After Trump Scandal

Stormy Daniels, a former US adult actress and stripper, claims to have had an affair with US President Donald Trump while the latter was married to his 3rd wife, Melania, at some point just prior to his 2016 election win. Daniels claims to have received hush money to remain silent about the assignation - something that Trump has denied.

Stormy Daniels, formerly an American adult film star and the heroine in the scandal surrounding an alleged affair with US President Donald Trump, has announced that she will become a superhero in her own comic book series named "Stormy Daniels: Space Force" to be published by TidalWave Productions.

The release of the graphic novel - that promises to be "a racy, comedy, action and adventure series" - is set for autumn. TidalWave detailed that the stylistic approach will mimic in part the classic 1960s-era science-fiction movie "Barbarella", the iconic space saga "Star Trek" and adult cartoon "Stripperella" and will "inspire the dark humor".

"I grew up an avid Star Wars and Star Trek fan, so it’s fun to play in the realm of outer space as a writer. Because Space Force stars Stormy Daniels, I feel it appropriate to drink a glass or bourbon or two while I write. It inspires the dark humor", says co-writer Andrew Shayde.

According to the publisher, Daniels will be the captain of a starship Helix, and her crew will consist of "capitalists at heart" who serve "a very stable genius" - a reference to Trump describing himself beginning from a series of his tweets in January 2018 and continuing to the NATO Summit and several other occasions.

"I will not be portrayed as ditzy. People who assume that are making a grave mistake. Because once I'm in the door, I'm going to kick everybody in the room's ass", Daniels promised to potential fans of the upcoming release who might have expected her heroine to be silly or weak.

She also teased an updated biographical comic book "Female Force: Stormy Daniels", claiming that this, compared to a 2018 release under the same name, will be "a little bit more campy". The biographical graphic novel will be dedicated to the story that made her famous - the hush-money case of 2018.

In 2018, Daniels was in the spotlight for detailing how she receiving hushmoney after claiming to have had a one-time sexual relationship with Trump - who was married at the time to his 3rd wife, Melania, the current US First Lady - prior to his election as US president. Trump denied having the affair and the case was dismissed by a US judge, but has inspired Daniels to further creative endeavors, as she has launched a podcast, performed a stand-up comedy tour and planned her triumph in acting - this time not in adult films, but in the horror movie genre.

Stormy's real name is Stephanie Clifford, and before the dispute with Trump she was a successful adult film actress, director and writer, with numerous industry awards. In 2010, she made a run for the Senate seat in Louisiana, but suspended her campaign, saying that the media never took her candidacy seriously.