Alicia Keys Calls for Trump to 'Get Out', Wants Cardi B to Step in at 2020 Grammys

After rapper Cardi B shared her thoughts about becoming a politician recently, Keys decided to support her fellow celebrity while also calling for President Trump's removal from office at the 62nd annual music awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

During her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, singer Alicia Keys apparently touched upon the ongoing impeachment trial against President Trump and referenced rapper Cardi B's wish to become involved in politics.

"Commander-In-Chief impeached, y'all get out let's bring Cardi B", Keys sang from the stage on Sunday night.

She also asked Cardi B to show American politicians currently in office "what to do".

Cardi B, a vocal critic of Trump who endorsed Democratic 2020 hopeful Bernie Sanders, earlier said that if she went back to school and "focused", she could be elected to Congress.

Alicia Keys was one of the "A list celebrities", as Trump put it, who attended inaugural balls and parties during Barack Obama's second inauguration, and she opened the telecast side by side with former first lady Michelle Obama at the 2019 Grammy ceremony.

Performing on "The Late Late Show" in October, Keys mentioned the impeachment efforts against Trump and the former special counsel Robert Mueller's report over Russiagate. At that time, she also blasted him for attacking the so-called "Squad", a reference to a group of female Democratic representatives of minority ethnic backgrounds, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, claiming that nothing scared the US president "more than powerful women".