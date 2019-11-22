Register
14:41 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kanye West

    Thou Shall Apply For Permit! Wyoming County Officials Tell Kanye West to Stop Building Amphitheatre

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jason Persse / Kanye West @ MoMA
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    In September, the artist’s other project – several structures that should have housed homeless people was ordered to be demolished as the 42-year-old singer failed to obtain permits for their construction.

    Kanye West’s plans to build a huge amphitheatre at his Monster Lake ranch in Wyoming were put on hold after county officials ordered the musician to cease construction, because he hadn't obtained a permit for it. On 21 October, the 42-year old filed for a permit with the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission requesting to build a 70,684 square-foot amphitheatre that the artist called the “West Meditation Large Impact Structure".

    Initially, it was planned that the construction would not have utilities – sewage or lighting – and would be used only for meditation. West hired a construction team, which started digging up the land where the building was planned to be erected. Officials that visited the site reportedly told the musician to cease and desist because he hadn't been granted a permit yet. TMZ reported, citing its sources, that Wyoming County officials planned to discuss West’s request on 19 November, but the singer’s team notified the commission that it intends to change the purpose of the site from a "meditation space" to a residential space.

    “We learned right before the meeting. That pretty much put the brakes on”, Joy Hill, Planning and Zoning Director, told the Daily Mail. County officials said that the new plan, which includes home pods, requires a change in use and a different application.

    Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department voiced concerns that construction of the huge building would leave mule deer and other game animals vulnerable to human activity in winter.

    The musician recently purchased a second ranch in Wyoming with an estimated price tage of $14 million. It is unclear whether he plans to build his meditational amphitheatre on the second ranch. West’s representatives have not responded for a request to comment.

    The news comes two months after West was ordered to demolish a series of structures on his property in Calabasas, California that West described as "community housing" that would break down “barriers that separate classes”.

    Not long ago West became an outspoken Christian and recorded a gospel album titled Jesus is King. The musician has actively promoted his new record by hosting what he called Sunday Services. In the past few weeks, Kanye has performed at the Harris County jail for 200 selected inmates and at Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch. Speaking to a crowd of 16,000 people West confessed that: “God has been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time”.
    The singer, who is a big supporter of President Donald Trump, said he plans to run for president in 2024, vowing to create a lot of jobs in the US.

    Tags:
    Gospel, Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian, Wyoming, Kanye West
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse