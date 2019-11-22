Porn Star Teanna Trump Claims Oklahoma Thunder Player Owes Her Money - Report

Teanna Trump’s allegation became the talk of the NBA this week. The porn star claimed in March that the person who “got [her] into porn” was an Oklahoma Thunder player.

Porn star Teanna Trump (no relation to US President Donald Trump), 24, on Sunday tweeted, tagging the official account of Oklahoma City Thunder, her allegations that one of the basketball team players owes her, according a screenshot of a since-deleted tweet obtained by SportsGossip.com

“Your player needs to PAY ME what he owes me. @okcthunder,” Trump wrote.

Which one of these dirty dawgs owes teanna trump money 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/MK2D4DlzCd — DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) November 18, 2019

The identity of the mystery Thunder player has not yet been released, triggering speculation, but no evidence.

So I heard it was Deonte burton from the thunder that didn’t pay teanna trump. Can somebody confirm or deny? 😂😂😂 — southside_biggs (@biggsTRiPPYmane) November 21, 2019

Earlier in March, Trump, on the 'No Jumper' podcast, claimed that she was introduced to pornographic employment by a player with the Indiana Pacer, with whom she claimed to have had sex when she was just 16.

“So the person that, like, got me, got me, got me into porn was a Thunders player. I was 16 years old — he hit me up on Instagram. We had pictures, we had videos of me 16 and having sex with this man,” said Trump on the podcast.

The adult-film star later said that the Pacers player did not know at the time that she was underage, adding that she told him several years later. In many states there is no statute of limitations regarding sex with minors and, if taken to court and beaten, the player stands to lose his employment as well as spending time in prison.