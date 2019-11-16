Taylor Swift's Former Record Label Accuses the Singer of Endangering Employees and Their Families

The public fight over copyrights between Swift and record executives Scott Braun and Scott C. Borchetta escalated after the singer took to Twitter on 14 November urging her fans to help her and tell both men what they think about the whole situation.

Taylor Swift’s former record label Big Machine Record has accused the singer of deliberately using her fanbase in a way that poses a risk to the company’s employees and their families. The company said it was trying to settle the dispute with the 29-year-old artist in a private way when it received a barrage of criticism following Swift's angry comments on Twitter.

"Despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families”, Big Machine Records said in a statement to media outlets.

In her post on social media, Swift claimed that Scott Braun, who bought Big Machine Records and gained control of her first six albums, and Scott Borchetta, CEO of the label, told her she is not allowed legally to perform a medley of her old songs during the upcoming American Music Awards, where Swift will be presented with the artist of the decade award. The singer also said that Netflix has created a documentary about her, but the company cannot use footage of Swift playing her old songs, because both men will not allow this.

Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished”, Swift wrote on Twitter.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

​The company said it was shocked by the singer’s comments and denied the accusations. “As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere", the company said.

Big Machine claims that the artist has declined all invitations to settle the issues and said all it wants is a direct and honest conversation.

Taylor Swift’s spokesman asserted the company owes the singer almost $8 million in unpaid royalties, however the company claims that Swift herself owes them millions of dollars and multiple assets.