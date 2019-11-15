Register
15 November 2019
    A baby is born with a need to be loved and never outgrows it. ~ Frank A Clark

    Now That’s a Surprise! Australian Model Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Until She Went into Labour

    CC BY 2.0 / Vinoth Chandar /
    Last month, Daily Mail Australia reported a similar incident of what is known as cryptic or stealth pregnancy. A 25-year-old woman discovered she was pregnant after she went to a general practitioner to complain about abdominal pain.

    Australian model Erin Langmaid had no idea she was pregnant until she suddenly went into labour and gave birth to a full-term baby. Pictures on the model’s Instagram account posted prior to the incident show a slim young woman with no visible signs of pregnancy. But not only did Erin not have the usual symptoms, like morning sickness and a baby bump, she was on birth control and having periods. Langmaid admitted that she did gain some extra pounds, but said she still fit into all her clothes.

    On the morning of 29 October, Erin went into a bathroom because she did not feel well and several moments later her contractions started. Within minutes Erin gave birth to a baby girl, weighing 8 pounds.

    “I heard a scream and I ran in there”, said Langmaid’s boyfriend Daniel Carty. “I opened the door and I was worried about her, and then I saw the little one and I thought 'hang on, there's two'", Carty told 7 news.

    However the couple’s ordeal was not over as the baby was not breathing. Carty immediately called an ambulance and the operator helped him to restore the baby’s breathing. Erin and her daughter were rushed to a hospital where doctors determined that she had experienced a cryptic pregnancy also known as stealth pregnancy. One in 2,500 women is not aware that she is carrying a child until she goes into labour, while one in 475 learns about her pregnancy on the 20th week.

    Erin and her boyfriend Daniel are now settling into their new lives. Despite the fact that their world was turned upside-down they are thrilled with their baby, who they called Isla, and have recently posted a family photo.

    The hardest week of our lives, you are my rock. And now you are Isla’s. 2 years with you 💗

