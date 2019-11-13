Michigan Boy, 17, Gets Double Lung Transplant After Suffering Damage From Vaping

Flavoured e-cigarettes use has raised concerns among US health agencies and others, putting pressure on the current US administration to speed up the ban on vaping products. Still, doctors say there is no credible data that vaping is the exact cause of death of patients who smoke e-cigarettes.

A 17-year-old boy from Michigan received a double lung transplant, Henry Ford Hospital reported on Tuesday. The surgery became necessary because of the damage the teenager had suffered from smoking e-cigarettes.

Doctors at the hospital told the media that the minor would ''face imminent death'' should he not undergo the lung transplant operation.

The boy was hospitalised on 5 September under suspicion of pneumonia. As his condition deteriorated and he suffered breathing problems, he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital on 3 October and surgeons carried out a procedure in mid-October.

His family members, who preferred to do not reveal his identity, said that the boy was a perfectly healthy athlete.

As of 22 October, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 34 deaths and 1,604 cases of lung injuries related to vaping. Still, the exact causes of the respiratory illnesses are under investigation, as over 8,000 patients have fallen ill after using psychoactive THC-containing liquids, according to the agency's recent study.