WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US measles outbreak has reached 1,261 cases, the most in nearly 30 years, with 10 cases reported in October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a notice.

"From January 1 to 7 November 2019, 1,261 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states", the health agency said on Tuesday. "This is the greatest number of cases reported in the US since 1992. CDC will now be updating these data monthly".

The ten cases reported in October represented a small spike from September's six cases, which was by far the smallest number for this year, CDC data showed.

It said more than 75 percent of this year's cases were linked to recent outbreaks in New York, with the majority involving people not vaccinated against the disease.

Earlier in September, CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) urged citizens to vaccinate in order to suppress the worst measles outbreak in more than 25 years. If the current trend continues in the country, the United States may lose the measles elimination status it received in 2000, the agency warned.