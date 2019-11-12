The incident, during which luckily no one was hurt, was blamed on icy conditions, with even more heavy snow expected in Chicago in the coming days, according to meteorologists.

A plane belonging to American Airlines has pulled off the runway during landing at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, the ABC broadcaster reported, citing American Airlines.

The video of the slide spread across social media, as it was posted by one of the American Eagle flight 4125 passengers.

An American Airlines flight slid off the runway in Chicago; no passengers or crew members were hurt. A severe Arctic blast is bringing record lows and accumulating snow across the U.S. — all of which is linked to the climate crisis pic.twitter.com/SupYLhTwhb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 11, 2019

The flight had 38 passengers and three crew members on board, no one was injured in the incident.

Due to snowy weather conditions, more than 1,000 flights have already been canceled at O'Hara and Midway international airports in Chicago, local broadcaster CBS Chicago reported on Monday.

The meteorologists expect three to six inches of snow in the region, with the heaviest snowfall in the north and center of the Chicago metropolitan area.

