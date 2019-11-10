Register
20:40 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Habu snake

    Rare Disease Which Mummifies Snakes Sweeping California - Reports

    © Courtesy of Airman 1st Class Hailey R. Davis via DVIDS
    Life
    Get short URL
    223
    Subscribe

    A rare infection which only afflicts snakes, making their skin fall apart and giving them the appearance of mummification was first discovered in 2008. It has since begun to sweep across the country and is found in multiple serpent species.

    Like something out of an ancient Egyptian curse, a rare fungal disease has been found in California which appears to mummify snakes.

    The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said on Tuesday that an infected kingsnake was found in Plymouth by a member of the public, who was shocked at the creature's "emaciated and suffering" state.

    The snake appeared to be completely mummified with broken and blistering skin, falling away from its body.

    ​The creature was taken to the Tri County Wildlife Care in Sutter Creek in Sierra Nevada, Amador County where it was "humanely euthanised" due to its “poor prognosis.” 

    Following the animals death, a postmortem revealed that the snake was infected with the fungus which causes the disease.

    The fungus also appeared this week on the skin of a dead Florida water snake discovered by the CDFW in Folsom, which according to the news release, “suggest the original case was not isolated.”

    People who spot infected snakes have been asked to report them but to not handle or disturb the animal to prevent the fungus spreading.

    The illness has been dubbed "snake fungal disease" as it so far has only affected serpents and just one case has been seen in the state despite the disease first being discovered by scientists in 2008.

    First discovered more than 10 years ago, the fungus called "Ophidiomyces ophiodiicola" causes the infection which brings about the mummification appearance.

    Snakes catch the infection through scratches on their skin or by coming into contact with other affected snakes. It then kills the animal by preventing them from eating and making them vulnerable to predators.

    Since then, it has been found in 20 different snake species in 23 states across the United States and has even been found in Europe.

    According to LiveScience, the CDFW says that it is unlikely to affect humans.

    "There is no evidence that SFD is transmittable from snakes to humans," the CDFW report said.

    The United States Geological Survey (USGS) claims that environmental changes could be responsible for the increase in "severe and fatal infections in some snake populations."

     

     

     

    Related:

    Deadly Poison Fire Coral Fungus Surfaces in Australia for First Time
    How Do You Like it Now? American Rapper Lil Pump Gets Bitten by Snake - Video
    Gotcha! Venomous Snake Snaps Fish in River in Australia
    Tags:
    United States, disease, California, Snake
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse