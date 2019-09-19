Porn on Public Tabs Stuns Travellers and Staffers in New Russian Airport

The new airport in the Russian city of Saratov, which opened only a few weeks ago, is in the spotlight again after unknown hackers allegedly turned a bathroom into an X-rated movie hotspot, displaying graphic videos on advertising screens.

Saratov police are probing what some reports suggest was a hacker attack in the newly-opened local airport, named after Yuri Gagarin, in which porn was broadcast in a men’s restroom. The adult movie clips were streamed on screens meant to run advertising videos.

The unusual show was spotted by Russian powerlifting star Mikhail Koklyaev who filmed the incident and reported it to airport staffers.

"We have not seen anything new but do you happen to know what is wrong with this TV tab?” he is heard jokingly asking in the video, revealed by Russian broadcaster REN TV.

He suggested that it was a virus code set up on the device that was to blame.

According to the airport management, the tabs belong to a contractor and have no connection to the information systems for passengers. They noted that the screens might have been hacked for the purpose of vandalism. One local journalist indicated that following the incident, the tabs were removed from the restroom.