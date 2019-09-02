New Delhi (Sputnik): India plans to promote the use of "sex-sorted semen" technology to ensure the birth of more female calves to generate more milk and help increase farmers' income, a federal minister said.

In the future, through calves born through insemination, will all be born female with the help of sex-sorted semen, India’s Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Giriraj Singh said.

He announced this novel initiative at the launch of a dairy product in India’s Nagpur city, in western Maharastra over the weekend.

A section of netizens welcomed the minister’s announcement, saying this novel idea should be promoted across the country extensively.

Sir we need such intervention in UT of Jammu &Kashmir also..we are 10th largest producer of milk in country and it shall save male calves from going to butchery also and additionally increase farm economy — abhimanyu koul (@abhimanyukoul) September 1, 2019

Sex sorted semen technology will ensure birth of only female calves while In-Vitro fertilisation & embryo transfer technology will ensure that even cattle of non descript variety will become useful. Animal Husbandry & Dairying Deptt is moving for both in big way @girirajsinghbjp https://t.co/wnxu7iL6f0 — atul chaturvedi (@atul1chaturvedi) September 1, 2019

Very very Good news.

It will help prevent slaughter of male calves . — Samir Rana (@SamMancha) September 1, 2019

Sir it's a good idea , but we need good technically qualified persons to inject the semens in cows, now a days farmers don't go in for semens due to low fertility rate and this is due to poor technique of injection. Please look into it. Instead they prefer Nandi ji. — D Majumdar (@DebashishMaju18) September 1, 2019

​Another group of netizens responded negatively, saying that the forced artificial insemination of cattle would disturb the ecological balance and adversely affect the quality of milk and allied dairy products.

Not a brilliant idea, disturbing natural outcome will cause something or other to go wrong. My best bet quality will be affected.. — Akhilesh Khandelwal (@abundantAK) September 1, 2019

What nonsense. You are playing with nature. You men think female is just a baby producing machine. Stop doing this. @GauSevaAgniveer — Tigress (@i_k_s1981) September 2, 2019

We should not play with nature — The Man (@__The___Man__) September 1, 2019

Playing God. Disaster in making. Already man made disasters are playing havoc. This one will further it. — S Singh (@surgamc) September 1, 2019

​

Cows that stop giving milk will produce at least 20 litres of milk through IV embryo advanced technology, the minister claimed.

He said the government plans to distribute three million doses of sex-sorted semen during fiscal 2019-2020 to achieve the target distribution of 100 million by 2025.

This will result in a cow population of around 100 million, he added.

In March this year, the Indian state of Uttarakhand became the first region in the country to produce sex-sorted semen to enhance birth rates of female calves.

The long-term aim is to create a “cow factory,” Minister Singh said.