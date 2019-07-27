Naked Scottish Woman Does Solo Sex Act Before Cops After Calling Neighbour 'Polish ****' - Reports

Irene Torrie, 39, from Dundee, Scotland, was added to the sex offenders register following an incident where she threatened to bite her neighbour on the night of 23 July, The Scottish Sun reported.

A naked woman performed a sex act in front of police officers that came to arrest her after she racially abused and threatened to bite a Polish woman that lives nearby, according to The Scottish Sun.

The reports say that the Polish woman, Agnieszka Lukaszak-Ewiak, along with her husband, reportedly heard an argument and that the Scottish woman, Irene Torrie, had been screaming at someone through the window. When Agnieszka opened her door, Torrie started to lash out at her, calling her a "Polish ****" before screaming that she would bite her.

When police responded to the incident, Irene Torrie was at her home. Officers entered the house and found the woman completely naked in her bed, The Scottish Sun reported, citing remarks by one of the police officers. Torrie reportedly performed a sex act on herself in front of the police and refused to get dressed. She then jumped out of bed and pushed an officer against the wall.

The 39-year-old woman was immediately restrained and taken to the police station. The Scottish Sun reported that Torrie "pleaded guilty to making racial remarks and violent threats, shouting, swearing, and exposing herself" on 24 July. She also admitted to pushing a police officer against a wall.