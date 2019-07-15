Actress from 'Captain Marvel' Reported to Take Over as 007 In 'Bond 25'

There has been much anticipation surrounding who will take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond following his final performance as the character in Bond 25. Rumours surrounding a potential black or female incarnation of 007 have been at the forefront of the discussion.

Reports claim that the next James Bond film will show the secret agent passing on the torch to his successor. Fans will be in for a shock as that 007 will be played by British actress Lashana Lynch.

31-year old Ms Lynch broke through in 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel’ as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau.

According to a Daily Mail screenwriter, a movie insider described a “pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says 'Come in 007,' and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman."

"It's a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he's been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman," the source added.

The decision to cast the new 007 protagonist as both black and a woman comes from an apparent intervention by screenwriter Phobe Waller-Bridge, who wrote the hit ‘Killing Eve’.

"Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don't work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning."

The source also said that the term "Bond girls" is now forbidden, adding: "We were all told that from now on they are to be addressed as 'Bond women'."

Referring to claims that the Bond character has become “irrelevant” due to his historic treatment of women, Waller-Bridge said that Bond is “absolutely relevant now... It has just got to evolve.”

Twitter is split on the new casting.

Some complain that it ruins the point of the character and that they will never watch the franchise again.

If this happens, I'll never watch Bond again (other than the ones before Bond 25). Is the female Bond going to be called James or will it be Jennifer Bond??? Ridiculous — Mark Hurst (@Retro80sHusty) July 14, 2019

​Others explained that Lynch will in fact not be taking up the mantle as James Bond but only the title of 007 and therefore it does not change the history of the character.

Great that Lashana Lynch is playing 007 at start of new James Bond movie, just the number, not the name - till Craig returns from retirement



However, lots of guys have got upset



None of them have bothered to read the article, if they can read at all!



https://t.co/Cd4ZM0OpEC — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) July 14, 2019

While others pointed out that 007 is a "code name" and can be taken up​ by anyone.

It must be pointed out that 007 is a codename/designation and not the character. In this case, the Bond 25 film will see James Bond as still James Bond, but he's no longer 007, which would presumably mean he's no longer with MI6. — Karl Aguilar (@urbanroamer) July 14, 2019

Stop saying "Lashana Lynch is the first female 007." It's (apparently) technically true but very misleading. Daniel Craig is still James Bond. From what I can gather, Bond has retired in Jamaica in Bond 25 and another agent has been given his number.



Bond is still a white dude. — Alex Schatz ☦︎ (@alexmschatz) July 14, 2019

Some fans described it as a "big WIN" and that haters should "grow up."

lashana lynch as the new 007 in james bond 25 is a big WIN pic.twitter.com/gaq6eckn8B — lola (@odairhee) July 14, 2019

How are people hating on Lashana for playing James Bond in Bond 25 when Daniel Craig is the one playing James Bond in Bond 25? Grow up! pic.twitter.com/tnEEq6QC0z — sophie ✨ (@sophieleighNCL) July 14, 2019

I've seen and enjoyed every #JamesBond movie. Connery is my favorite to play the part, followed closely by Craig. How do I feel about Lashana Lynch, a black woman, playing 007 in Bond 25? Thrilled. Looking forward to it. — Jerry Grillo (@TheFourCrickets) July 14, 2019

Other critics complained that the James Bond franchise is now being "ruined" by "political correctness."